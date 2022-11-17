India

Shraddha Walkar: Fight over household items before murder, reveals Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar: Fight over household items before murder, reveals Poonawala

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 17, 2022, 10:35 am 3 min read

Poonawalla went to the nearby Mehrauli forest at late night for 18-20 days to dispose of the body parts one by one

A lot of dots remain to be connected in the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case. So far, police have found 10-13 bones out of the 35 pieces that accused Aftab Ameen Poonawalla dismembered her body into. Delhi Police's plea at the Saket court for conducting a narco test on Poonawalla was reportedly granted. Forensic experts are inspecting the recovered body parts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla on Saturday for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Walkar on May 18, chopping up her body in 35 pieces, and then disposing of it.

They reportedly met on a dating app while working in Mumbai.

After a few years of their relationship, they moved to Delhi as the parents of the deceased didn't approve of their inter-faith relationship.

Information Fight started over who would bring household items from Vasai

Poonawalla told police that the fight that led to the murder broke out over bringing household items from their hometown, Vasai in Maharashtra. Police have found bloodstains in the kitchen of the couple's rented flat in Chhatarpur. Its samples along with that of Walkar's father's DNA have been sent for examination. After the murder, Poonawalla transferred Rs. 54,000 online from her bank account.

Evidence Clothes, skull not found yet, water bill pending

The flat has a pending water bill of Rs. 300, indicating a large amount of water the accused might have used to clean the house and hide evidence. A bag found is suspected to contain Walkar's belongings. Walkar's skull remains to be found along with the clothes they wore on the day of the incident, allegedly thrown in a moving garbage vehicle.

Nabbed How was he caught?

Walkar's family filed a missing report in Maharashtra in May. When the police contacted Poonawalla, he said he wasn't in contact with her. Later, when the Delhi Police began probing the case, he said that Walkar had left the house on May 22. However, police traced the location of a transaction from Walkar's bank account and activity from her Instagram to Chhatarpur.

Confession Accused planned murder over a week ago

He confessed to the crime and said that they had frequent fights. He said that Walkar was pressurizing him to get married. He said he made up his mind to kill Walkar more than a week before the incident, but couldn't do so as Walkar turned emotional during a fight. Meanwhile, forensic officials said the analysis of samples would take at least two weeks.