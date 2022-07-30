Politics

Without Gujaratis, no money will be left in Mumbai: Koshyari

Without Gujaratis, no money will be left in Mumbai: Koshyari

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 30, 2022, 02:14 pm 3 min read

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded an apology from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his comment

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sparked controversy by stating that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are moved from Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai and Thane, there will be no money left in the state and the state will cease to be the country's financial capital. In response, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sought governor Koshyari's resignation and asked CM Shinde to at least condemn his remarks.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, Uddhav Thackeray was ousted after a shocking rebellion in the Sena last month.

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's CM on June 30 with the support of 40 rebel Sena MLAs and the BJP.

With Shinde forming the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the party, the organization that Thackeray's father—Bal Thackeray—founded.

Statement What did the governor say?

The governor made the controversial remarks at a ceremony in Andheri, Mumbai, to honor the late Shantideva Champalalji Kothari. He reportedly stated, "I keep telling people sometimes that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai, which is known as the financial capital of India, wouldn't be able to remain the same."

"The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored chief minister is in power. CM Shinde at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Sanjay Raut tweeted. Raut stated that the governor indicated that the people of Maharashtra and Marathi are beggars. "CM Shinde, are you listening?...If you have self-respect, then seek...resignation of the governor," Raut further stated.

Congress 'It's terrible'..that a state's governor defames his state's people: Congress

Congress leader Sachin Sawant stated, "It's terrible that the governor of a state defames the people of the same state." "During his reign, the level of the institution of....governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra haven't only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected," he added. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also demanded that the governor apologize immediately for his "insult" to Maharashtra's hard work.

Shiv Sena 'The Governor should apologize immediately': Sena's MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

"This is an insult to the hard work of the people...and Marathi Manoos who have toiled...to make Maharashtra the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologize immediately, failing which, we will demand to replace him," Sena's MP Chaturvedi stated. "Are the CM and Deputy CM...okay with this? Why're they silent? Oh wait, they still haven't agreed with their cabinet ministers," she added.

Governor Maharashtra's governor issues clarification

Maharashtra's Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari has released a clarification, stating that his purpose was not to offend the Marathi people. He stated that the statement was about the contribution of the residents of Rajasthan and Gujarat to the state of Maharashtra. "Marathi manoos [Marathis] worked hard to establish what Maharashtra is today. So there is no question of demeaning or underestimating them," he added.