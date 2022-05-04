Politics

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Written by Srishty Choudhury Edited by Ramya Patelkhana May 04, 2022, 06:05 pm

A Mumbai court has granted bail to MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to Maharashtra's Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa recital case. The couple was arrested on April 23 for threatening to organize a Hanuman Chalisa recital outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. They were charged for sedition and under IPC Sections pertaining to "promoting enmity among different groups," among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra has been facing a spate of religious controversies of late.

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray last month demanded loudspeakers be removed from mosques by Tuesday, MLA Rana reportedly demanded CM Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti.

The latter reportedly refused to do so.

Following this, the MLA-MP couple threatened they would organize a Hanuman Chalisa recital outside the CM's private residence.

Claims Ranas' allegations against CM Thackeray

Besides threatening to hold a Hanuman Chalisa recital, Ravi had alleged Thackeray hadn't visited the "Mantralaya" for two years during the pandemic. Echoing her husband's words, Navneet said, "Our CM is getting salary without working." However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's stated the duo was indulging in this political stunt at the BJP's behest. Notably, Ravi—an independent MLA—supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 2014-19.

Details Timeline of important events in the case

The Ranas announced they would perform a Hanuman Chalisa recital outside "Matoshree" on April 23, claiming the CM had "forgotten Hindutva." However, Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's workers protested outside their Mumbai residence the same day following which they canceled their recital plan. On April 23 evening, they were arrested for inciting enmity between different groups and were sent to 14-day judicial custody the next day.

Information Couple booked under IPC, Bombay Police Act sections

The politician couple was booked under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (common intention), reported Hindustan Times. The Ranas were also charged under Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Challenging What Ranas' bail plea said

The couple's lawyers filed a bail plea on April 25. They claimed the duo's call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM's private residence "Matoshree" cannot amount to an act to promote enmity, hatred, or sedition. But special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat—representing the police—opposed the plea, saying "while the couple's plan looked innocent, it was, in fact, a big plot to challenge the ruling government."

Conditions Rana couple granted bail with certain conditions

However, the Mumbai Sessions Court finally granted bail to the Ranas on Wednesday with some conditions. Asking them to cooperate in the investigation and interrogation, it directed the police to give the couple a 24-hour notice to appear before them. The Ranas were warned not to hamper or tamper with any evidence. They are also not allowed to give any interviews to the media.

Treatment Navneet Rana suffering from spondylosis: Her lawyer

On Monday, Navneet Rana's lawyer had written to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail, where she was lodged, informing them about her spondylosis issue, which was aggravating in the jail. He had said that Rana needed to undergo a CT scan. Earlier on Wednesday, Navneet was shifted from Mumbai's Byculla Jail to the JJ Hospital for her treatment.