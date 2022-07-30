Politics

Mamata Banerjee had no idea of scam, says TMC MP

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 30, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

Senior Trinamool leader and parliamentarian Saugata Roy said nobody, including Mamata Banerjee, had any idea that such a thing (the SSC scam) was taking place.

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment scam, senior Trinamool Congress leader and legislator Saugata Roy claims no one, including CM Banerjee, was aware of it. "We had no idea that such a thing was taking place. When we came to know about it, we took action," he said.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chatterjee, a senior TMC leader, and West Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister, is the latest in long line of Opposition leaders apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate.

His detention was condemned by the TMC as a "ploy" to "harass" political opponents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, claimed that the TMC had "sponsored large-scale irregularities" in the selection of teachers at all levels.

Statement MP's statement over the development

"If Suvendu Adhikari has any proof, he should reveal it to ED, not to media," the TMC leader stated. BJP's Adhikari said money collected from Arpita Mukherjee's flats, Rs. 21 crore from Tollygunge and Rs. 29 crore from Belghari, are simply little foothills. Adhikari tweeted, "Hold your breath till you see a glimpse of Mount Birbhum and Kalighat," indirectly referring to Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

SSC scam Partha Chhaterjee breaks his silence over the issue

Partha Chatterjee stated on Friday he was the victim of a conspiracy, breaking his silence after Trinamool expelled him from the party and Bengal's cabinet. However, Chatterjee argued that Banerjee's decision to remove him from the Cabinet was justified in order to ensure an "impartial probe." Chatterjee's close aide, Arpita Mukherjee was seen wailing while being taken to hospital for court-mandated medical check-up.

Information Chatterjee's men used to arrive and take the money: Mukherjee

Arpita Mukherjee said during the interrogation that the money seized from her flats didn't belong to her. Mukherjee claimed that Partha Chatterjee's men used to arrive and take the money while she had no access to the locked rooms in her home.

ED ED launches hunt for cash-filled cars linked to Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a hunt for four cars owned by Arpita Mukherjee, an actor linked to sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. According to NDTV, the cars, an Audi A4, a Honda City, a Honda CRV, and a Mercedes Benz, are stuffed with cash. During Mukherjee's arrest, the ED confiscated one white Mercedes and gold bars apart from cash.