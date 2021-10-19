Babul Supriyo resigns as MP month after joining TMC

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 02:40 pm

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo today formally resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP), a month after he had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and put down his papers. After leaving the BJP, Supriyo had joined the TMC on September 18. Here are more details on this.

Statement

'My heart is heavy,' Supriyo said

"My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career through BJP. I thank PM, party chief and Amit Shah," Supriyo told reporters after the meeting today. "Confidence was shown in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep (the) seat for myself," he added

Details

Supriyo urged Adhikari to advise family about the same

Supriyo also urged former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari to ask his family members to quit as MPs. "Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC...Outside politics he has been a friend, he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they are no more a part of TMC."

Developments

Supriyo was asked to leave the Union Cabinet this year

Supriyo had joined the BJP in 2014 and won from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Between 2014 and 2021, he served as a Minister of State for several departments, including urban development, housing, and environment. Earlier this year, he was made to resign as the junior minister in Environment Ministry and was subsequently excluded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reshuffled Cabinet.

Joining

He had joined the TMC last month

In July, the leader had announced his decision to "retire" from politics. He said "there were issues with state leadership before elections." He also added that he did not intend to join any other political party but that comment was quickly deleted. On September 18, he joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders.