TMC MP Sushmita Dev's car attacked in Tripura; BJP blamed

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 22, 2021, 11:58 pm

TMC MP Sushmita Dev has been tasked with preparing an election strategy for Tripura’s upcoming civic body polls.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev was reportedly attacked in Tripura's Amtali by miscreants on Friday. The TMC MP's car was vandalized along with campaign vehicles, which also included members of Prashant Kishor's I-Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). The TMC has blamed workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and lodged an FIR at Amtali Police Station.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The TMC is contesting the upcoming civic body elections as per the declaration made by party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Dev has been tasked with preparing an election strategy. In the recent past, several TMC leaders and their vehicles have come under attack in Tripura, where the party has emerged as a strong opponent of the BJP government.

Details

What happened today in Amtali?

Dev was in Tripura as a part of a 12-day state-wide program, 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' Her convoy was allegedly attacked by BJP workers. She sustained some injuries and was rushed to ILS Hospitals in Agartala for treatment. She later lodged an FIR at Amtali Police Station. According to the Tripura Police, the situation is under control and an investigation is underway.

Quote

Dev alleges physical assault

Dev said, "The perpetrators vandalized vehicles, physically assaulted workers of the TMC, and outraged the modesty of the female party workers. This was accompanied by theft of property, including mobile phones, belonging to supporters of the party."

TMC reaction

'No law and order,' TMC slams BJP

The TMC's official Twitter account shared a video clip of the incident and blamed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and his goons for targeting party leaders. Abhishek Banerjee also condemned the incident, saying the BJP is setting new records in attacking opponents in Tripura. TMC MP Kunal Ghosh said there is no law and order in Tripura.

Twitter Post

Here's a clip of the incident

People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK!



Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/700tdmRBM8 — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) October 22, 2021

Information

BJP blames TMC's internal feud

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the party had no role in the incident. He said the attack was the result of an internal feud within the TMC. He also demanded police action against those trying to disturb the law and order.