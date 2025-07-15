5 awesome health benefits of lotus seeds
Lotus seeds, popularly called makhana, are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to their nutritional benefits. These seeds are obtained from the lotus flower and have been used in ancient medicine for ages. They are packed with essential nutrients and provide several health benefits. Here are five major health benefits of adding lotus seeds to your diet, and how they can contribute to your well-being.
Antioxidant power
Rich source of antioxidants
Packed with antioxidants, lotus seeds also help in fighting oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress can damage cells and is associated with various chronic diseases. By adding lotus seeds to your diet, you can strengthen the body's ability to fight free radicals, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other such conditions.
Heart benefits
Supports heart health
The magnesium content in lotus seeds is important for keeping your heart healthy. Magnesium helps regulate blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and improving circulation. Further, the low sodium content makes them an ideal snack for people looking to control hypertension or keep a healthy heart.
Digestive aid
Aids digestion
Lotus seeds are rich in dietary fiber. This helps in digestion by keeping bowel movements regular and keeping constipation at bay. Fiber also helps in gut health by nourishing good bacteria in the intestines. Adding these seeds to your diet can help you keep your digestive system healthy and improve absorption of nutrients.
Weight management
Promotes weight loss
Low in calories yet high in protein, lotus seeds make an excellent snack for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. The protein content keeps you fuller for longer, cutting down on overall calorie intake during the day. Their low glycemic index ensures that they do not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.
Skin benefits
Enhances skin health
The presence of kaempferol, a natural flavonoid in lotus seeds, keeps the skin healthy by reducing inflammation and promoting collagen production. Collagen is important for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Regular consumption of these nutrient-rich seeds may improve skin texture and delay the signs of aging over time.