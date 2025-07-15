5 awesome health benefits of lotus seeds

Lotus seeds, popularly called makhana, are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to their nutritional benefits. These seeds are obtained from the lotus flower and have been used in ancient medicine for ages. They are packed with essential nutrients and provide several health benefits. Here are five major health benefits of adding lotus seeds to your diet, and how they can contribute to your well-being.

Antioxidant power Rich source of antioxidants Packed with antioxidants, lotus seeds also help in fighting oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress can damage cells and is associated with various chronic diseases. By adding lotus seeds to your diet, you can strengthen the body's ability to fight free radicals, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other such conditions.

Heart benefits Supports heart health The magnesium content in lotus seeds is important for keeping your heart healthy. Magnesium helps regulate blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels and improving circulation. Further, the low sodium content makes them an ideal snack for people looking to control hypertension or keep a healthy heart.

Digestive aid Aids digestion Lotus seeds are rich in dietary fiber. This helps in digestion by keeping bowel movements regular and keeping constipation at bay. Fiber also helps in gut health by nourishing good bacteria in the intestines. Adding these seeds to your diet can help you keep your digestive system healthy and improve absorption of nutrients.

Weight management Promotes weight loss Low in calories yet high in protein, lotus seeds make an excellent snack for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. The protein content keeps you fuller for longer, cutting down on overall calorie intake during the day. Their low glycemic index ensures that they do not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.