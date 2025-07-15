Cate Blanchett's 'Black Bag' arrives on JioHotstar on this date

The film's plot revolves around a stolen code named Severus, capable of triggering a meltdown in nuclear reactors. The storyline also delves into the investigation of a mole within the organization. Spy agent George (Fassbender) is assigned to identify this mole, with his wife (Blanchett) emerging as the primary suspect. The movie also stars Rege-Jean Page , Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris , Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan .

Actor's insight

'Black Bag' is not a typical film, says Fassbender

In an interview with IndieWire, lead actor Fassbender praised the script of Black Bag for its unique characters and said that we don't see many films like Black Bag these days. He also highlighted the difficulty companies face in backing films in this budget category due to a lack of $30 to $40 million films. The movie is written by David Koepp.