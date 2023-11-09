David Fincher's 'The Killer' on Netflix: Cast, plot, crew

David Fincher's 'The Killer' will premiere on Netflix on November 10

David Fincher's highly-anticipated action-packed thriller, The Killer—starring Michael Fassbender—is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday (November 10), following a limited theatrical release that began on October 27. The film is based on a French graphic novel series with the same title, created by Alexis Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jucamon. The Killer made its debut at the Venice Film Festival and showcases Fassbender as a dangerous assassin. From cast to plot, here's everything about the film.

What is 'The Killer' all about?

The film is described as a "brutal, bloody, and stylish noir" production. The official synopsis reads: "Solitary, cold, methodical, and free from moral scruples or regrets, a killer lurks in the shadows, patiently awaiting his next victim. However, the longer he waits, the more he begins to believe he's losing his sanity, if not his composure."

Meet the cast of Fincher's thriller film

The Killer boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Fassbender takes the lead role, supported by a notable lineup that includes Charles Parnell (known for Top Gun: Maverick), Arliss Howard (famous for Full Metal Jacket), and Sophie Charlotte (Dark Days). Additionally, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton makes an appearance as "The Expert," a fellow assassin based in New York who shares a unique connection with the titular character, The Killer.

Fincher, Andrew Kevin Walker reunite after three decades

The Killer has been adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker—renowned for his work on Fight Club. This collaboration marks Walker's first project with Fincher since Se7en in 1995. Erik Messerschmidt returns as the cinematographer. The production team includes Ceán Chaffin and William Doyle as producers, with Chaffin being Fincher's wife and long-time producing partner. The production companies involved include Panic Pictures, BOOM! Studios, and Archaia Entertainment.

'The Killer' marks Fincher's fifth collaboration with Netflix

This marks the seventh thriller in Fincher's expansive repertoire, joining the ranks of Se7en, The Game, Panic Room, Zodiac, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl. Further, this movie represents his fifth partnership with Netflix. Fincher has directed three Netflix series: House of Cards, Mindhunter, and one episode of Love, Death & Robots. His most recent directorial effort, Mank (2020), was also released on Netflix and secured a few Oscars the following year.

