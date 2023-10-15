'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off': Cast, release date, plot—everything to know

October 15, 2023

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' will premiere on Netflix on November 17

Anime lovers, assemble! On Sunday, Netflix treated fans to the long-anticipated full trailer of the upcoming anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved graphic novel series. Set to premiere on the streaming service on November 17, the series's full trailer offers a glimpse into Scott Pilgrim's thrilling quest to win the heart of his dream girl, Ramona Flowers, by defeating her seven evil exes.

Why does this story matter?

While the upcoming anime series is inspired by the novels, it also pays homage to the 2010 cult-classic film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The anime series brings back the original movie cast, providing a remarkable synergy between the two! Importantly, the source material for both—the movie and the series—is the independent comic book series created by Lee O'Malley. The comic series comprises six digest-sized black-and-white volumes, each released between August 2004 and July 2010.

Scott and friends are in for new adventure!

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follows Scott's exciting new adventure with Ramona, her evil exes, and his friends. Going by the trailer, this time, their journey is packed with even more challenges and exhilarating moments as they search for love. The series is brought to television by executive producers and co-showrunners Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, with Edgar Wright (director of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) also serving as an executive producer.

Check out the trailer here

Star-studded voice of 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'

At the ongoing New York Comic Con (NYCC), a panel featuring executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners Lee O'Malley and Grabinski announced that Julian Cihi will voice the Katayanagi Twins, Kyle and Ken. Cihi aside, the series boasts a star-studded voice cast including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, among others.

Will Scott get the girl of his dreams?

The hotly-anticipated anime series follows the journey of Scott as he encounters Ramona—the girl of his dreams—only to realize that he must confront her seven nefarious exes to win her heart. The series promises an exciting blend of action and adventure, with creator Lee O'Malley teasing, "The action scenes will blow your mind. And there might be a few surprises along the way."

'Scott Pilgrim' production details and soundtrack

Produced by animation studio Science SARU and UCP—a division of Universal Studio Group—for Netflix, the anime series has earlier released several captivating stills featuring the characters in action. Meanwhile, this anime series not only brings the beloved characters and story to life but also reunites fans with the memorable sounds of the Scott Pilgrim universe. Japanese pop group Anamanaguchi—known for their work on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game—has contributed to the show's soundtrack.