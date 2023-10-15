'Hi Nanna' teaser released: Nani-Mrunal Thakur set to steal hearts

By Tanvi Gupta 01:04 pm Oct 15, 202301:04 pm

Nani and Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' set to release in theaters on December 7

Telugu star Nani and actor Mrunal Thakur are all set to steal hearts with their upcoming movie Hi Nanna. On Sunday, the makers of this romance drama dropped its teaser, giving fans a sneak peek into the emotional journey of the lead characters. Combining heartwarming scenes and powerful emotions, the film is sure to enchant viewers when it premieres on December 7 in theaters.

Narrative woven with threads of love, heartbreak, heartwarming relationship

In the teaser of Hi Nanna, Nani takes on the role of a devoted father to his daughter, portrayed by Kiara Khanna. The clip offers a heartwarming glimpse into the bond between Nani and his on-screen daughter. Meanwhile, Thakur is introduced as Yashna, who falls head over heels in love with Nani's character. However, love takes a complicated turn as she decides to marry someone else, leading to heartbreak for both Nani and his daughter.

'Hi Nanna' boasts ensemble cast and crew

In addition to Nani, Thakur, and Khanna in leading roles, Hi Nanna also stars well-known actors like Jayaram, Priyadarshi, and Angad Bedi in important roles. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film is produced by Vijayendra Reddy Teegala and Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) under the Vyra Entertaintainments banner, with Hesham Abdul Wahab serving as the music director.

'Hi Nanna': Newcomer Shouryuv makes directorial debut

Newcomer director Shouryuv has generated quite a buzz with the intriguing teaser for Hi Nanna. Tackling a complex script filled with emotions, Shouryuv displays impressive maturity in his debut project. The father-daughter bond between Nani and Khanna is poised to resonate with parents everywhere, while the romance between him and Thakur adds another layer of depth to the story.

Meanwhile, look at Thakur's upcoming projects

The Sita Ramam actor is certainly having a busy year with multiple projects in her kitty. Apart from her role in Hi Nanna, she's set to feature in VD13 (tentative title), directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, where she shares the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. Furthermore, Thakur has another exciting project lined up, Pippa, in which she joins a star-studded cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu, and Soni Razdan.