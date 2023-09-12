Trisha joins Ajith Kumar in 'Vidaa Muyarchi'—their previous on-screen collaborations

Revisiting Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's on-screen collaborations

Trisha Krishnan will be the female lead in Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, as reported by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. Directed by Magizha Thirumeni and backed by Lyca Productions, this news has reignited the enthusiasm of fans, as the on-screen duo has a history of delivering some of the most memorable performances together. As the anticipation builds, we revisit the exceptional work Krishnan and Kumar have brought to audiences in their previous collaborations.

Before going ahead, here's more about Kumar-led 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

Touted as an out-and-out action-thriller, Vidaa Muyarchi features Kumar in the lead role. Despite being officially announced on May 1, the film hasn't yet commenced filming. However, the latest updates suggest that the location scouting process for the film is in its final stages, with the picturesque backdrop of Abu Dhabi﻿ set to serve as the filming location. While the cast remains a subject of rumor and speculation, it's believed to include Arjun Das and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

Krishnan, Kumar's first collaboration was in 'Ji' (2005)

In 2005, the Tamil political action film, Ji, brought together Krishnan and Kumar for the very first time. Although the film didn't achieve commercial success, it left a lasting impression on viewers—largely due to the performances of the duo in their roles as Vasu and Bhuvana. Ji revolves around Vasu—a jovial final-year college student—who is persuaded to participate in college elections. As the narrative unfolds, audiences witness Vasu's transformation from a laid-back student to a dynamic political figure.

'Kireedam' (2007)

An official remake of the 1989 Malayalam﻿ film, Kireedam—helmed by AL Vijay—proved to be a successful venture at the box office. In this action film, Krishnan and Kumar shared more screen time than in their previous collaboration, Ji. This increased presence allowed their on-screen chemistry to shine brightly, making them one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. How could one possibly overlook their standout moment in the romantic song Akkam Pakkam?

'Mankatha' (2011)

A multi-starrer action crime thriller, Mankatha—directed by Venkat Prabhu—centers around a high-stakes heist involving cricket betting money. Kumar—who is an undisputable king of heist films—led a gang of four seasoned thieves in this thrilling plot. Krishnan featured opposite Kumar, in the role of Sanjana. Her character becomes pivotal to the plot as she is deceived by Vinayak (Kumar), who pretends to be in love with her. Again, their duo's scenes together stole millions of hearts.

'Yennai Arindhaal' (2015)

After a gap of four years, Krishnan and Kumar reunited for Gautham Vasudev Menon's Yennai Arindhaal—which proved to be a commercial hit. The film revolves around Sathyadev (Kumar)—an honest and determined police officer, focused on a mission to protect a young woman from the clutches of a vengeful criminal. The film's positive reception was fueled by the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Krishnan—who essayed Hemanika—and Kumar. Krishnan's mesmerizing dance sequences stole the limelight.

