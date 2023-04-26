Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' global screening details out

Ponniyin Selvan: II is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The sequel to Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has been in the buzz and it is on the verge of creating a sensation at the global box office. The film is set to release this Friday and Lyca Productions has revealed the list of screens, the film will be screened, globally.

Bumper release for the magnum opus

As per a recent ToI report, approximately 1,100 US screens will be screening the film. The screening details are available on the banner's Twitter handle. The film will be screened in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, Australia, Oceania, and Singapore, among others. The cast includes Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. It is an AR Rahman musical.

