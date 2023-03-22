Entertainment

Prabhu Deva's 'Bagheera' gets an OTT release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 11:20 am 1 min read

'Bagheera' OTT details out

Prabhu Deva is a jack of all trades—dancing, choreographing, directing, and acting. The actor's recent release Bagheera, a psychological suspense thriller was average at the box office. The 'A' rated film had all the elements in it, yet it did not perform that well at the box office. As per reports, the film will start streaming on an OTT platform soon.

OTT details and cast of the film

The film is slated to premiere on SunNXT on April 7, 2023. Deva was seen in a new avatar and he looked daunting in the film. The movie has a huge cast comprising Amyra Dastur, Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sonia Agarwal, among others. The music has been composed by Ganesan Sekar. The project is bankrolled by Bharathan Pictures.

Prabhu Deva in #Bagheera Streaming On SunNXT from April 7th — OTT CINEMA UPDATES (@OTTCINEMAUP) March 22, 2023