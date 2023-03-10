Entertainment

OTT: 'Pop Kaun?' makers pay tribute to Satish Kaushik

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 03:55 pm 1 min read

'Pop Kaun?' release date is out

Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming comedy series Pop Kaun is drawing all the buzz ever since its announcement. Be it their quirky promotional videos or the stellar cast, fans are rooting for this series. The OTT giant saluted veteran comedy actor Satish Kaushik and shared the trailer of Pop Kaun. The makers also revealed that the show will premiere all its episodes on March 17.

Impeccable cast of the series

The series is created and directed by Farhad Samji who is known for making films like Housefull 4. His comedy is caustic but is watched by many. This series stars the iconic stars—Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Chunky Panday. The cast also includes Nupur Sanon, Kunal Kemmu, and Jamie Lever. This series is a full-on family entertainer.

