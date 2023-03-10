OTT: 'Pop Kaun?' makers pay tribute to Satish Kaushik
Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming comedy series Pop Kaun is drawing all the buzz ever since its announcement. Be it their quirky promotional videos or the stellar cast, fans are rooting for this series. The OTT giant saluted veteran comedy actor Satish Kaushik and shared the trailer of Pop Kaun. The makers also revealed that the show will premiere all its episodes on March 17.
Impeccable cast of the series
The series is created and directed by Farhad Samji who is known for making films like Housefull 4. His comedy is caustic but is watched by many. This series stars the iconic stars—Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Chunky Panday. The cast also includes Nupur Sanon, Kunal Kemmu, and Jamie Lever. This series is a full-on family entertainer.
Twitter Post
A salute to the legend of comedy, @satishkaushik2 , whose work made us smile for years :) #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - all episodes streaming from 17th March. #PopKaunOnHotstar @kunalkemmu @NupurSanon #JohnyLever #JamieLever @farhad_samji pic.twitter.com/LKFAhKL9Ls— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 10, 2023