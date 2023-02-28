Entertainment

'Farzi': Shahid Kapoor confirms the sequel of the scamster drama

Shahid Kapoor confirmed the Season 2 of acclaimed series 'Farzi'

Amazon Prime Video's web series Farzi is on a record-breaking spree! Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut became the talk of the town and fans were eagerly waiting for updates on the second installment. Notably, Farzi nabbed the top spots on the streaming platform nationally and internationally, and putting an end to all the speculations, Kapoor has now confirmed that Season 2 is happening.

Why does this story matter?

Created by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the fast and edgy series garnered appreciation from audiences worldwide.

Initially, the scamster drama was intended to be made into a film but the project was closed due to unforeseeable circumstances.

After eight years, Kapoor suggested it be made in a series due to its hefty content that was difficult to fit into a film.

Kapoor confirmed the sequel of 'Farzi' at an award show

At the recently held Zee Cine Awards, Kapoor interacted with the media and stated, "I am sure there will be a Farzi Season 2, but these things take time. Post-production takes one-and-a-half to two years." Further, he elaborated that the show is dubbed in 35-40 languages and asserted that there are still around two years left before the release of the second installment.

'Farzi' Season 2 is going to be grander in scale!

Earlier, the reports suggested that the second installment is going to be grander in scale than Season 1. The directors already had the idea of how they wanted to proceed with the script after leaving Season 1 on a cliffhanger. The reports suggested that the production of Farzi will roll out after the completion of Citadel, followed by Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3.

Know more about the crime-thriller drama 'Farzi'

A one-of-a-kind thriller drama, Farzi is an intense saga that revolves around a street-smart artist who makes his mission to thwart a system that favors rich people in society. From the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. To note, Farzi marks the Hindi language debut of Kollywood actor Sethupathi.