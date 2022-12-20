Technology

Amazon launches Prime Gaming in India: How to access it

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 20, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription is required to access Prime Gaming (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Gaming is finally available in India. The company's popular gaming service offers Prime subscribers access to multiple titles. It's been available in other countries for a while and has been an object of envy for Prime users in the South Asian market. The addition of Gaming will help Amazon tap into an untapped section of userbase in the country.

Why does this story matter?

The addition of Prime Gaming adds an extra layer of charm to Amazon Prime. At just Rs. 1,499 per month, the company is offering users access to some of the popular games.

Add to that some interesting titles that have usually eluded Indian users, and we have a big hit at our doorstep.

This will also help Amazon retain its ever-growing Prime subscriber base.

Prime Gaming is a complementary part of Amazon Prime

Prime Gaming is part of Amazon Prime. Prime subscribers can access the service without paying any additional charge. It offers access to a range of mobile, PC, and Mac games. Apart from that, subscribers will also get in-game items and bundles without any additional cost. The e-commerce giant will add new titles to Prime Gaming regularly.

Users need Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription

To access Prime Gaming, you need an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. If you are a subscriber, head to https://gaming.amazon.com/home﻿. Now, sign in using your Amazon account. Then, tap "Activate Prime Gaming." This will activate Prime Gaming on your account, and you can access different games. Remember, you may have to log in to some third-party apps to claim some games.

What titles are available on Prime Gaming?

There are some exciting games on offer with Prime Gaming in India. Some of the titles include Quake, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Desert Child, among others. In-game content is available for games such as League of Legends, EA Fifa 23, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Madden 23, Apex Legends, and Roblox, among others.