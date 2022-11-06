Technology

Acer Extensa 15 is retailing with attractive discounts, exchange offers

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2022, 07:13 pm 2 min read

The Acer Extensa 15 supports Wi-Fi 5 connectivity

Lightweight laptops are suitable for day-to-day usage while on the go. They provide portability as well as adequate computing power and performance, which many professionals and college students need. If you have been looking for a compact and lightweight device at a budget-friendly price, check out the deal on one of Acer's recent launches, the Acer Extensa 15, on Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Acer Extensa 15 (EX 215-54) with 8GB/256GB configuration bears a price tag of Rs. 43,999. However, it is retailing at Rs. 32,990 via Amazon, meaning a discount of Rs. 11,009. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19,500 off in exchange for an eligible device. No-cost EMI options via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards are also available.

Design and display The Acer Extensa 15 comes with a Full-HD display

The Acer Extensa 15 bears a thin and lightweight design, with narrow bezels, an LED-backlit keyboard, a large multi-touch trackpad, and a webcam. The device sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It measures 20mm in thickness and weighs around 1.7kg. The laptop houses stereo speakers. It is offered in a Black colorway.

Information It is equipped with an HDMI port

For I/O, the Acer Extensa 15 includes two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an Ethernet slot, an HDMI socket, a power delivery port, and a 3.5mm universal connector. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth.

Internals The device delivers eight hours of usage per charge

The Acer Extensa 15 draws fuel from an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, which comes paired with integrated Intel UHD graphics. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD internal storage. It is powered by Windows 11 Home. Under the hood, it packs a 45Wh battery with eight hours of average usage time.