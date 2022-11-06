Technology

OPPO A74 5G receives a price cut on Amazon

OPPO A74 5G receives a price cut on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

The OPPO A74 5G measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs about 188g

The 5G services have started rolling out in India, and telecom operators like Jio and Airtel are now making it available across the country. If you've been using a 4G smartphone, it is now time to upgrade and experience the superfast internet. OPPO's 5G-enabled device, called the OPPO A74 5G, is currently retailing with attractive discounts on Amazon. Take a look at the deal.

Information Everything to know about the deal

OPPO A74 5G was introduced at Rs. 20,990 for its sole 6GB/128GB configuration. However, the handset is now retailing at Rs. 14,990 on Amazon, meaning a discount of Rs. 6,000. Buyers can also avail exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options with select cards.

Design and display The device gets a 90Hz LCD panel

The OPPO A74 5G features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a gradient finish with a rectangular camera bump. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 550-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colors.

Information It sports a 48MP primary camera

The OPPO A74 5G comes with a triple rear camera arrangement that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro lenses. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The phone houses 128GB of storage

The OPPO A74 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is shipped with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset offers support for 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.