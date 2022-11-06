Technology

Telegram pushes update with several improvements globally: Check what's new

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2022

Telegram's latest update is rolling out to users globally (Photo credit: Telegram)

Telegram has rolled out its latest update with many new features that are now available to users globally. The update brings features such as topics in groups, collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, and more. These upgrades can be experienced by Android and iOS users by downloading the latest version of the app from their respective stores. Let's have a look at the goodies.

The race for market leadership in the instant messaging domain is becoming fiercely competitive.

Also, users now expect brands to get off their high horses and release regular updates with features that are both innovative and helpful.

Telegram recently surpassed 700 million active users globally. In this scenario, it is crucial for the service to introduce new features to retain its user base.

Feature #1 'Topics in Groups' suitable for groups with 200+ members

Telegram's new "Topics in Group" feature is intended specifically for large groups with over 200 members. It allows users to create separate spaces for any subject within a group. This way, chats remain sorted and easily accessible. Topics function as individual chat spaces with a particular subject of discussion. All group members can chat on any of the created topics.

Feature #2 Collectible usernames should not have more than 5 characters

In addition to one basic username, Telegram now allows users to add multiple usernames to each of their accounts and public chats. These names have their own links for usage outside of Telegram. With multiple usernames, individuals can make themselves easily discoverable in public groups/channels. Users are given full control over their collectible names. Moreover, these names can be shorter than five characters.

Feature #3 Users now get text transcripts for videos

To recall, voice-to-text was announced with Telegram Premium for audio messages. Users already have the option to convert any voice message to text, making it more convenient to read along rather than listen. Now, the latest update by Telegram adds the same functionality to video messages as well, enabling Premium users to instantly receive a text transcript for a video.

The update also introduces 12 new emoji packs, which can be used in messages and captions. These packs are exclusive to Telegram Premium users. Separately, there are four new interactive emojis with full-screen effects along with three reactions for 1-on-1 chats for all users.

Improvements It brings some minor tweaks as well

Telegram's latest update brings a redesigned night mode for iOS users, making colors more balanced with better blurring effects. It also adds resizing functionality for text messages on Android, which allows users to change the size of text, including in reply headers, link previews, etc. There are several minor design improvements that can be seen while using the updated app version.