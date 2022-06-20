Technology

Telegram Premium launched: Subscription price and new features explained

After announcing its premium service earlier this month, Telegram has finally rolled out the ad-free, paid version called 'Telegram Premium.' By doling out an extra fee, users can get 4GB file uploads, improved chat management, voice to text conversion, exclusive stickers, and faster downloads, among other features. The Telegram Premium subscription costs $4.99 in the US and Rs. 469 per month in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Telegram ranks among the top five downloaded apps worldwide this year and has over 700 million monthly active users.

For years, the tech firm has relied on advertisement for revenue generation but now seeking money from subscribers for premium services seems more lucrative.

Notably, its rivals Signal, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp do not offer a premium tier yet.

List What special features does Telegram Premium offer?

Paid users can upload files/media each up to 4GB in size (free accounts get 2GB). Premium subscribers also enjoy the fastest possible speed on the app and unlimited storage in the Telegram Cloud for free. They can create up to 20 chat folders, comprising up to 200 chats each, and follow up to 1,000 channels. Voice messages can now be converted into texts.

Update Public groups can now be joined without an invite link

The new update will also allow paid users to have longer bios with links and add four accounts, up from three for free accounts. Free users need not despair as they too are getting new goodies. The company claims that it is introducing a feature called 'Join Requests,' which would allow everyone to join a public group without an invite link.

Quote 'Premium accounts will aid in app expansion'

Highlighting the need for premium accounts, Telegram said, "The contributions of premium subscribers will help improve and expand the app for decades to come, while Telegram will remain free, independent and uphold its users-first values, redefining how a tech company should operate."