Instagram tightens control over Indian teens with Parental Supervision tools

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 16, 2022, 05:59 pm 3 min read

Parents will be able to see who their kids follow and who are following them (Photo credit: Instagram)

Instagram has introduced Parental Supervision tools, a suite of settings that help parents control the experience of their kids on the platform, in India. The social media platform has also launched Family Center where parents and guardians can access supervision tools and resources from experts. The tech company first rolled out these settings in the US earlier this year.

Instagram has been facing a lot of criticism about its management of underage users. The Meta-owned platform has been introducing tools to give parents of these users control over how their kids use the social media platform.

The Parental Supervision tools along with the Family Center on Instagram will certainly help reduce the adverse effect of social media on teens.

Supervision tools Parents will be able to set a time limit

Instagram's Parental Supervision tools help parents track the activity of their underage kids on the platform. These tools help parents see how much time their kids spend on Instagram, set a time limit, set scheduled breaks throughout the day, and see which accounts their kids are following and which accounts are following them. They will also be notified when their kids block someone.

Information How to set up supervision on Instagram?

To start using Parental Supervision tools on Instagram, an invitation is required. Either the parent or the underage kid has to send an invitation for supervision. The invitation must be accepted to begin supervision. Only one parent can supervise a teen's account.

Instagram has also rolled out Family Center in India. This is a hub where parents can see the accounts they supervise, manage supervision settings, and find resources from experts. Parents can find videos on how to utilize supervision tools properly here. The Family Center will also have helpful articles and tips on how to build positive online habits in teens.

To increase awareness about Parental Supervision tools on Instagram, Meta will work with kidsstoppress.com, a popular site for finding information about parenting needs. The company will also collaborate with Yuvaa, an organization that specializes in young media and insights.

Official words Balance between young people's autonomy and supervision is required: Instagram

"Our intention is to strike the right balance for young people's desire for some autonomy when using Instagram, but also allows for supervision in a way that supports conversations between parents and young people when it is helpful," said Natasha Jog, Head of Public Policy, Instagram. "We're thankful to all our expert partners in this space," she added.