Xiaomi gearing up to introduce new series/sub-brand? Let's find out

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a new series or sub-brand for tech enthusiasts, according to a report by The Mobile Indian. The brand's upcoming line-up could include a range of smartphones along with some tablets. The devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm 700 series chipsets and will offer a stock Android experience. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's tech enthusiast segment has been largely acquired by brands like OnePlus and Google.

However, the country hasn't seen many Pixel phones in recent years, and OnePlus appears to have switched to more mainstream devices.

In such a case, Xiaomi intends to appeal to this category, a market that the company has largely overlooked ever since it shifted away from Android One.

Plans Is Xiaomi planning to revive its A-series?

Xiaomi may either revive its A-series or come up with a new smartphone line-up. A sub-brand remains a possibility. The upcoming devices are said to run on stock Android. They could be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipsets. The smartphones are expected to offer a bloatware-free user experience along with up to three OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Pocket-pinch The devices could be priced under Rs. 25,000

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones are likely to cost between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000. The entry-level models are tipped to feature a Snapdragon 765 processor, whereas the top-tier offerings might use a Snapdragon 778 chipset. However, it is important to note that the brand has not yet formally disclosed any intentions to introduce a new smartphone line targeted at tech enthusiasts.

Possibilities What is the reason behind the rumors?

Xiaomi is reportedly interested in the tech enthusiast segment because OnePlus and Google haven't been paying much attention to this market. It was only recently when the latter introduced a new Pixel smartphone, after a two-year gap. By focusing on this category, Xiaomi can carve out a niche for itself in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price range and generate a sizable amount of sales.