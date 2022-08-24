Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs. 13,900 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 24, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 13 measures 7.7mm in thickness and weighs 174g

As Apple's iPhone 14 nears release, retailers have started lowering the price of the iPhone 13. The handset is currently selling with enticing discounts and exchange offers via Amazon. If you have been looking for the latest iPhone at a reasonable price, now is a good time to grab one. The device boasts an A15 Bionic processor and offers up to 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 13 is listed on the official website at Rs. 79,900 for its 128GB storage variant. However, on Amazon, this model is retailing at Rs. 65,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 13,901. The benefit is currently applicable on Pink, Midnight, and (Product)RED colorways. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 12,750 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone.

The iPhone 13 gets a wide notch on the top, proportional bezels, an IP68-rated body, and an aluminium frame. On the rear, it has dual cameras with an LED flash. The handset has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 460ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection along with oleophobic coating is available too.

The iPhone 13 houses dual rear cameras comprising a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the device sports a 12MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 13 is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device boots iOS 15. Under the hood, it packs a 3,240mAh battery which supports 23W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. The smartphone houses stereo speakers.