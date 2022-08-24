Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's August 24 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 24, 2022, 10:37 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play battle royale game where creators introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. Using these codes, players can obtain additional in-game supplies for free. The bonuses can help gamers enhance their experience. Here's how to proceed if you want free rewards such as loot crates, weapons, emotes, and more, within the game.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX usually offers a range of in-game items that players can obtain with real money.

However, not everybody has the means to invest. Due to this reason, the game developers offer redeemable codes, allowing users to score free bonuses.

While competing on a battlefield, additional supplies along with good game handling strategies can increase players' chances of winning or improving leaderboard rankings.

Rules Each code is accessible only once per player

There are some ground rules to get access to the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can be accessed only via Indian servers. A player may access multiple codes, but every code is redeemable only once per player. Gamers need to visit the game's reward redemption website to redeem the codes, which have a validity of 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 24

For today, i.e. August 24, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help you obtain costume bundles, free skins, pets, diamonds, characters, and more. Take a look at the codes. FF7M-J31C-XKRG, FFPO-8BS5-JW2D, PJNF-5CQB-AJLK, F7AC-2YXE-6RF2. FEIC-JGW9-NKYT, KEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 67IB-MSL7-AK8G, FVRT-NJ45-IT8U. F4BH-K6LY-OU9I, FHLO-YFDH-E34G, F767-T1BE-456Y, FJ89-VFS4-TY23. FR5G-YF3D-GE6B, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF10-HXQB-BH2J.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.