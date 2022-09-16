Technology

Apple's iPhone 14 series, next-generation smartwatches on sale in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 16, 2022, 04:56 pm 4 min read

The iPhone 14 Plus will be made available from October 7

Apple's latest iPhones including the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max are now on sale in India, along with the Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra. The latest gadgetry is available for purchase through the brand's official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and offline Apple-authorized centers. Buyers can obtain 5% instant cashback on every product via HDFC Bank credit cards.

Information iPhone 14 begins at Rs. 79,900

The iPhone 14 bears a price tag of Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,000, and Rs. 1,09,900 for its 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models, respectively. The device is offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED) color variants.

Features The iPhone 14 is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, it gets a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it features a 12MP (f/1.9) autofocus camera. The device houses an A15 Bionic processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,279mAh battery.

Availability iPhone 14 Pro line-up starts at Rs. 1,29,900

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations. For the aforementioned variants, the 14 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pro Max variant costs Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,49,900, Rs. 1,69,900, and Rs. 1,89,900, respectively. They are offered in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Super Black trims.

Key features The Pro models are backed by an A16 Bionic SoC

The 14 Pro and Pro Max sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen, respectively, each with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, an Always-on feature, 2,000-nits peak brightness, and a "Dynamic Island" on the top-center. The devices are powered by the all-new A16 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. They house 3,200mAh and 4,323mAh batteries, respectively.

Information The Pro models get a 48MP quad-pixel main camera with OIS

The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max offer a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Up front, they have a 12MP (f/1.9) autofocus camera.

Information Watch Series 8 starts at Rs. 45,900

Apple Watch Series 8 comes in GPS and GPS+Cellular models, which start at Rs. 45,900 and Rs. 55,900, respectively. It gets 41mm and 45mm cases built of either aluminium or stainless steel. The wearable comes in Gold, Graphite, Midnight, (PRODUCT)RED, Silver, and Starlight color options.

Key features The wearable packs multiple health tracking metrics

The Watch Series 8 model bears IP6X dust resistance and 5ATM water resistance. The wearable features an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 352x430 pixels (41mm) and 396x484 pixels (45mm) resolution. The Series 8 packs 32GB storage, single microphone, and 18 hours of battery backup. It supports heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications, sleep records, women's health, blood oxygen measurement, temperature detection, and ECG.

Information Watch SE (2nd Generation) starts at Rs. 29,900

The Watch SE (2nd Generation) begins at Rs. 29,900 for its GPS variant and Rs. 34,900 for the GPS+Cellular model. The wearable comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases. It is offered in Silver, Midnight, and Starlight color options.

Specifications It offers 18 hours of battery backup

The Watch SE flaunts a Retina LTPO OLED screen with 324x394 pixels (40mm) and 368x448 pixels (44mm) resolution. Both variants come with 1,000-nits of maximum brightness and offer 5ATM water resistance. The wearable gets 32GB of storage, a single microphone, and 18 hours of battery capacity. It delivers heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications, sleep records, and women's health status.

Highlights Watch Ultra comes at Rs. 89,900

The Watch Ultra is priced at Rs. 89,900 for its GPS+Cellular model. It comes in Starlight, Green, and Orange colors. The wearable features an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 410x502 pixels resolution and 2,000-nits peak brightness. It gets 32GB of storage, a three-microphone array, and 36 hours of battery backup. The Ultra model gets all the mentioned features, available on the Series 8.

Information All three smartwatches are loaded with safety features

The Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra feature multiple safety measures such as International emergency calling, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Backtrack, and Noise monitoring. The top-tier Ultra model also gets an 88dB emergency siren.