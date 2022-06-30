Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Buy Apple iPhone 13 at nearly Rs. 45,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 30, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 13 supports 4K video recording via front and rear cameras (Photo credit: Apple)

As Apple's iPhone 14 nears release, retailers have started offering attractive discounts on the iPhone 13. If you've been looking for the latest iPhone at an affordable price, now is a good time. Croma is offering an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on the iPhone 13's 128GB variant. Additionally, exchange offer of up to Rs. 24,260 is also available on an eligible smartphone.

iPhone 13's 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models are listed at Rs. 72,990 (MRP: Rs. 79,900), Rs. 80,990 (MRP: Rs. 89,900), and Rs. 99,990 (MRP: Rs. 109,900), respectively. You can either avail Rs. 4,000 discount or Rs. 4,000 cashback on six-months no-cost EMI offer via HDFC Bank credit cards. Based on your location, you can also avail up to Rs. 24,260 off under exchange program.

The iPhone 13 bears a wide notch on the top, slim bezels, an IP68-rated body, and an aluminium frame. It has dual cameras on the rear. The smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1,200-nits of peak brightness, 460ppi pixel density, and scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection. It is offered in (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight, Green, Starlight, Blue, and Pink shades.

On the rear, the iPhone 13 houses a 12MP (f/1.6) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The iPhone 13 is fueled by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the device boots iOS 15. It draws fuel from a 3,240mAh battery which supports 20W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.