Top 5 Gmail tips and tricks everyone should know

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 30, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Gmail can be used to call as well as send money (Photo credit: Google)

For many working professionals, a large part of the day is consumed while managing emails on Gmail. The world's most popular online mailing service not only allows users to compose and send messages but also to make calls and send money. Here are some tips and tricks to aid you in getting the most out of your account.

Feature #1 Users can undo sent messages

After clicking on 'Send,' users can recall an accidentally sent message in up to 30 seconds. When a message is sent, a pop-up message appears. Click 'Undo' and retrieve your email. Do not tap on 'View message,' or wait more than the allocated time. To change the recall time frame, go to 'Settings,' tap 'Undo Send,' and choose the cancellation period.

Information Smart Compose shows users predictive phrases while writing

Using Smart Compose, users can see predictive words and phrases when they start composing an email. It also learns your writing style, so that your emails sound similar. To enable it, head to 'Settings,' then 'Smart compose,' and tap on 'Writing suggestions on.'

Gmail allows users to compose emails that get automatically deleted later so that recipients cannot save, copy, forward, or download them. After writing an email, tap the clock icon at the bottom right-hand side and set the expiry date. You can also set a passcode that the recipient will get via SMS or email (depending on the option selected).

Information It is possible to send money via Gmail

Gmail users can send money via email. However, both the sender and recipient should have Google Pay. To send money, compose an email and tap the $ button (in the US). Now, enter the amount together with an optional note, and click on 'Attach Money.'

Feature #5 Users can also place a call

To make phone calls, register your mobile number with Gmail by entering a verification code sent via SMS. Once you are registered, tap the telephone icon on the bottom left-hand corner of your inbox. Make sure you have a microphone and speaker. Choose the person you wish to call and tap on their name. The receiver will see your contact as 'No caller ID.'