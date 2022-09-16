Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India at Rs. 30,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 16, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with 80W fast-charging

Realme has introduced the GT Neo 3T, as its latest mid-range offering in India. Its key highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and 80W fast-charging. The device will be available starting at Rs. 29,999 via Realme's e-store, offline retail outlets, and Flipkart from September 23. Buyers can get up to Rs. 7,000 off during its first sale.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme GT Neo 3T is a rebranded version of the China-specific Realme Q5 Pro.

Following its launch in the global markets this June, the handset has now arrived in India. It takes on the Redmi K50i, Nothing Phone (1), and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

The kind of reception the device will get in India's fiercely competitive mid-range market remains to be seen.

Design and display The device offers 1,300-nits of maximum brightness

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display (optical) fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a "racing flag" design with triple cameras and an LED flash. It flaunts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It gets a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo 3T features a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 64MP (f/1.79) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it flaunts a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals The device supports 80W fast-charging

The Realme GT Neo 3T is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets stereo speakers.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three configurations. The 6GB/128GB model gets a price tag of Rs. 29,999. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 31,999. The top-tier 8GB/256GB model costs Rs. 33,999. The device will be available for purchase via Realme's official e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets starting September 23. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs. 7,000 during the device's first sale.

