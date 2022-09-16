Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India at Rs. 30,000
Realme has introduced the GT Neo 3T, as its latest mid-range offering in India. Its key highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and 80W fast-charging. The device will be available starting at Rs. 29,999 via Realme's e-store, offline retail outlets, and Flipkart from September 23. Buyers can get up to Rs. 7,000 off during its first sale.
- The Realme GT Neo 3T is a rebranded version of the China-specific Realme Q5 Pro.
- Following its launch in the global markets this June, the handset has now arrived in India. It takes on the Redmi K50i, Nothing Phone (1), and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
- The kind of reception the device will get in India's fiercely competitive mid-range market remains to be seen.
The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display (optical) fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a "racing flag" design with triple cameras and an LED flash. It flaunts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The Realme GT Neo 3T features a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 64MP (f/1.79) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it flaunts a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.
The Realme GT Neo 3T is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets stereo speakers.
Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three configurations. The 6GB/128GB model gets a price tag of Rs. 29,999. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 31,999. The top-tier 8GB/256GB model costs Rs. 33,999. The device will be available for purchase via Realme's official e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets starting September 23. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs. 7,000 during the device's first sale.