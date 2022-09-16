Technology

WhatsApp, IDFC FIRST Bank team up to enable FASTag recharge

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 16, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

FASTags are issued by 23 certified banks in India (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Recharging FASTags has become a frequent affair for vehicle owners. To make this process seamless for its customers, IDFC FIRST Bank has come up with a new method. The bank has teamed up with WhatsApp to enable easy FASTag recharge for its account holders. IDFC First Bank customers will be able to recharge the tags via the bank's WhatsApp chatbot.

Context Why does this story matter?

There was a time when Indians dreaded passing through toll plazas. The implementation of FASTags changed this perception about toll booths.

IDFC FIRST Bank's partnership with WhatsApp to enable easy recharge of FASTags makes an already hassle-free system even simpler.

This partnership is also an indication of WhatsApp's increased contribution to making India's digital payment infrastructure more robust.

FASTag recharge Send a 'Hi' to +919555555555 to start the recharge process

IDFC FIRST Bank's FASTag recharge service enables users to pay for their recharge through 'Payments on WhatsApp.' Customers of the bank can start the process by sending a 'Hi' to its official chatbot number +919555555555. Users will then have to select the recharge option and enter the amount of recharge. After the authentication of the transaction with OTP, they will receive a confirmation message.

Bank Only IDFC FIRST Bank customers can access the service

The FASTag recharge service provided by IDFC FIRST Bank in partnership with WhatsApp helps users to pay for their recharge without opening any other payment app. The service is only available to IDFC FIRST customers. This adds to over 25 banking services provided by the bank on its WhatsApp channel. To access any of the services, send 'Hi' to the official chatbot number.

Official words Thrilled about the partnership with WhatsApp: IDFC FIRST Bank

About the FASTag recharge service, B. Madhavan, Chief Operating Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank said, "We are thrilled to partner with WhatsApp to enable recharge of FASTags using 'payments on WhatsApp.' "IDFC First Bank's FASTag recharge on WhatsApp is a great example of our vision to make digital transactions easy and accessible for everyone in the country," added Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.

Definition What is FASTag?

A FASTag is a device that makes toll collection cashless with the help of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. These prepaid rechargeable tags are fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle. FASTags are issued by 23 certified banks, Road Transport Authority offices, and also the Indian Highway Management Company. Vehicles with FASTags have the toll charges deducted automatically.