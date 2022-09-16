Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 16?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 16, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Your game-handling tactics decide your chances of winning and climbing the leaderboard rankings. However, having access to additional in-game items often helps, when engaging with an adversary in combat. Free Fire MAX, therefore, offers a range of supplies that the players can purchase with real money and redeemable codes. Here's how you can acquire different kinds of valuable items for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has quickly risen to fame because of its high-resolution graphics and frequent updates.

The game's creators understand that not every player is willing to spend resources to get additional in-game items.

Hence, they introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis to allow gamers access to loot crates, pets, skins, diamonds, costume bundles, and more, for free.

Prerequisites A player can redeem each code only once

Players wanting to access Free Fire MAX codes need to follow some basic rules. The codes can only be redeemed by the individuals on the Indian servers. Gamers can access multiple codes in a go, but each code is redeemable only once. The 12-digit codes are time sensitive, and they should be accessed within 12 to 18 hours, via the game's rewards redemption page.

Codes Here are the codes for September 16

Below, we have mentioned the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 16. Use them to earn supplies for free. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF11-WFNP-P956, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU. ZZAT-XB24-QES8, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, SARG-886A-V5GR, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by visiting (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Fill in your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mailing section.