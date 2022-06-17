Technology

WhatsApp introduces new group call features on Android and iOS

The new Admin Approval feature is to prevent Group links reaching wrong hands (Photo credit: Reuters)

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been introducing several new features to keep its competitors on their toes. This time around, the company has decided to up its group chat and group calling features. The new features will empower group admins and the hosts of group calls. Not just that, WhatsApp emojis are getting a gender-neutral makeover in the beta version.

WhatsApp has been at the top of its game in 2022. It has already introduced several new features, including emoji reactions, communities, and improved voice messages, among others.

The new features for group chats and group calls are much-needed, considering the company has increased the number of participants in both.

Separately, gender-neutral emojis will certainly help promote diversity.

Group calls Group call hosts will be able mute other participants

A new update to WhatsApp group calls brings some much-needed features. From now on, call hosts will be able to mute those participants who forget to mute themselves. You'll also be able to message individual participants during a call. Since WhatsApp has increased the number of participants to 32, you'll be able to see individual participants from the call history.

Group chat Group admins will be able to accept/deny joining requests

WhatsApp has introduced 'Admin Approval' in the beta version of the app. This feature will let group admins accept or deny requests of those who join via a link. The feature will have to be turned on manually. The toggle will be available as "Group membership approval" in group settings. Existing members will get a notification whenever the feature is turned on or off.

Information WhatsApp introduces gender-neutral emojis in beta version

Another interesting feature introduced by WhatsApp in the beta version of the app is gender-neutral emojis. WaBetaInfo has reported that new emojis will be available in multiple skin tones. It might be a while before this feature reaches the stable version.