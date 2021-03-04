iPhone hacker group unc0ver has released the latest version of its iOS jailbreak utility on February 28 that works for almost all iPhones. The tool exploits a vulnerability that Apple has fixed in the iOS 14.4 update. Unc0ver v6.0.0 works on iPhones running iOS 11 to iOS 14.3. The group said that the jailbreak is based on an exploit the hacker collective wrote itself.

Twitter Post Unc0ver announced release of v6.0.0 on Twitter

unc0ver v6.0.0 is NOW OUT. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 28, 2021

What is jailbreaking? Jailbreaking gives iOS additional features, but with security risks

Jailbreaking is the process of bypassing Apple's security built into iOS. It allows users to customize the user interface, install applications from outside the App Store, and gain root access to the device. Most features unlocked by jailbreaking are already available on Android. Jailbreaking has been losing popularity since Apple introduced personalization features such as widgets, icon packs, and dark mode.

Vulnerability fixed Apple admits the vulnerability unc0ver is leveraging was actively exploited

The jailbreak exploits a kernel security vulnerability last seen in iOS 14.3 called CVE-2021-1782. Apple explains that the now-fixed issue could allow malicious applications to elevate privileges. Apple said it is aware the vulnerability may have been actively exploited. Jailbreaking is a complicated process that risks bricking your device if done incorrectly. Care must be exercised while jailbreaking any device, including the iPhones.

Swift action Unc0ver 5.0.0 was not effective for very long

Apple discourages jailbreaking of its devices claiming it makes them more vulnerable to attacks, besides preventing it from levying the App Store tax. The smartphone manufacturer also works swiftly to fix vulnerabilities highlighted and exploited by jailbreak groups. In fact, the group's previous exploit called unc0ver v5.0.0 was rendered ineffective in a matter of days as Apple fixed the system vulnerability.

Proceed with caution Unc0ver says latest the jailbreak is safe and reversible