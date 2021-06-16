Truecaller unveils group voice calling, Inbox Cleaner features for Android

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 08:21 pm

Truecaller releases three smart new features for its Android app

Popular caller identification service Truecaller announced that its latest update for Android users brings new features such as group voice calling for up to eight people simultaneously, Smart SMS, and an Inbox Cleaner. The new features are being introduced so Truecaller can enhance the user experience on its app, allowing users to better manage group calls and spam messages. Here are more details.

True to its roots

Truecaller group voice calls to allow up to eight participants

Group voice calls on Truecaller will let users enjoy conversations with up to eight participants. However, the company will stay true to its roots and notify participants if unidentified users join the call. Moreover, other Truecaller users can be added to a group call without adding them to your contacts. The service will show each participant's city to everyone who joins an active call.

Call back easily

Group call participants will enjoy uncompromised voice clarity, encryption

As it should, Truecaller will tell you if the participant you're trying to add is busy on another call or offline. Group voice calls will reportedly enjoy the same voice clarity as one-on-one calls. The company claims that group calls are secured with symmetric encryption. Users will also be able to return missed group calls and can add or remove participants when doing so.

Without internet

Smart SMS feature automatically filters, categorizes unwanted spam SMS

Meanwhile, Smart SMS automatically filters incoming spam SMS, just like Truecaller filters voice calls. Interestingly, the default messaging app on Xiaomi smartphones also has similar functionality. Truecaller claims that Smart SMS will be able to categorize useful messages such as payment reminders, besides being able to work without an internet connection. The feature is currently available in India, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Spic and span

Inbox Cleaner can help empty out old unwanted SMS messages

Explaining the last new feature called Inbox Cleaner, Truecaller said it will help users empty their SMS inbox by deleting old messages such as OTPs en masse, conveniently. The company claimed that an average user could clear thousands of messages when they use the feature for the first time. The feature can continue working in the background, letting users do other activities unimpeded.