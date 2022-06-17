Technology

How long does immunity last after COVID-19?

How long does immunity last after COVID-19?

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 17, 2022, 03:43 pm 3 min read

Experts maintained the coronavirus is evolving to behave more like its closely related cousins, which cause common colds and infect people repeatedly throughout their lives.

Experts have warned that exposure to the coronavirus, through vaccination or infection, does not mean that you are completely protected from future infections. Doctors maintained the coronavirus is evolving to behave more like its closely related cousins, which cause common colds and infect people repeatedly throughout their lives. However, coronavirus doesn't yet fit into clear seasonal patterns like the other common cold viruses.

Details Delta or earlier strain roughly 90% effective in preventing reinfection

A team of scientists, led by Laith Abu-Raddad at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, estimated that a bout with delta or an earlier coronavirus strain was roughly 90% effective in preventing a reinfection in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, it changed after the emergence of the Omicron variant as prior infections only provided about 50% protection against reinfection, Abu-Raddad's study showed.

Reinfection Reinfection can occur after 3 months: Study

A study published in October 2021, reinfection could occur as soon as three months after contracting COVID-19. However, this study did not account for Omicron and mostly based genome of coronavirus and accounted for expected declines in antibodies that could fight off the virus. You can even get sick with one of the newer omicron subvariants after getting over a different version of it.

Researchers Who are more likely to get reinfection?

It's still unclear if some people are simply more susceptible to COVID-19 reinfection,. However, researchers said people who are older or immunocompromised may make very few or very poor quality antibodies, leaving them more vulnerable to reinfection. According to researchers, people, who have a genetic flaw that cripples crucial immune molecule called interferon type I, puts them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Severity Will subsequent infections be more or less severe?

Our bodies can call on immune cells, like T cells and B cells, to quash a reinfection if the virus sneaks past your initial antibody defenses. Thus, people who are vaccinated and boosted are especially well equipped to fight with the coronavirus. People who have been infected before are able to keep the virus from replicating at high levels if they get reinfected.

Experts 2nd, 3rd infection likely to be shorter: Expert

According to experts, second or third infections are likely to be shorter and less severe. Of more than 1,300 reinfections that Abu-Raddad team identified from the beginning of the pandemic to May 2021, none led to hospitalization in an intensive care unit, and none were fatal. Even though reinfections are not severe, it doesn't mean it would not be severe.

Information What can you do to reduce your risk of reinfection?

While experts maintained that there is no magical solution against COVID-19 reinfection, tools and behaviors that help protect against infection can still help you avoid reinfection. For example: getting vaccinated and boosted, masking up in indoor and crowded spaces, social distancing and improving ventilation.