First cases of new Omicron sub-variants detected in India

May 23, 2022

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection

The first case of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) confirmed on Sunday. INSACOG said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu was found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant. While an 80-year-old man in Telangana tested positive for the BA.5 variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Experts had attributed the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in January to the Omicron variant.

Omicron is a heavily mutated variant that is very contagious and could evade immunity from prior infection or vaccination.

The BA.4 variant was first detected on January 10, 2022 in Limpopo, South Africa.

The BA.5 was first detected on February 25 at KwaZulu-Natal, also in South Africa.

Mild symptoms Both patients had no travel history, were fully-vaccinated

Both the man and the woman, who were fully vaccinated and had no travel history, showed only mild clinical symptoms. "Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the INSACOG stated. Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport, the INSACOG statement said.

Data 97.2% samples were Omicron variants

According to data submitted to GISAID, in the past four weeks, nearly 97.2% of samples from India were of the Omicron variant. "Suspected recombinant sequences are under further analysis," INSACOG said. Additionally, the Delta and the Kappa variants are also currently in circulation in the country with about 1.5% and 0.5% of the samples showing positive results, respectively.

Marginal decline India reports 2,022 fresh COVID-19 cases

With a marginal decline in COVID-19 cases, India reported 2,022 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday morning. In the same period, the country has reported 46 COVID-19 deaths. The active caseload of the country stands at 14,832 cases, while 2,099 patients have recovered in the said duration.