COVID-19: India reports 2,022 fresh cases, 46 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 23, 2022, 11:15 am 3 min read

India on Monday reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of around 200 cases than the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 14,832, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,022 fresh cases and 46 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meanwhile both the active caseload and the weekly positivity rate also recorded a decline on Monday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after India recorded a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,099 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,38,393 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,459. With 2,099 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,99,102. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.69% and 0.49%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 326 new cases and 251 more recoveries on Sunday. Karnataka added 167 new cases and 101 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 43 new cases and 36 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 365 new cases and 530 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Sunday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 192 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday afternoon, India administered over 192.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 88.1 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.9 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10 am, including over 40,000 second doses and nearly 9,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 3.14 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over 3.14 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Moday, over 6,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 7,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.