Technology

Redmi Note 11 v/s OPPO A57 (2022): Which is better?

Redmi Note 11 v/s OPPO A57 (2022): Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 21, 2022, 05:42 pm 3 min read

Redmi Note 11 was launched in India in February this year

India's budget segment is flooded with a range of smartphones, and with every new entrant, the competition is only getting more fierce. OPPO has introduced the new A57 (2022) in the country today to take on Redmi Note 11 with features such as an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. But which one is better?

Design Which one looks better?

The Redmi Note 11 bears a top-centered punch-hole, while the OPPO A57 (2022) has a waterdrop notch. The latter, however, offers narrower bezels and hence a marginally higher screen-to-body ratio (89.8% v/s 84.5%). The Redmi model gets quad rear cameras and comes in three shades while the OPPO rival gets dual rear cameras and is offered in two colorways.

Display Redmi Note 11 bears an AMOLED screen

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness, and 409ppi pixel density. In comparison, the OPPO A57 (2022) features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 600-nits peak brightness, and 269ppi pixel density.

Cameras OPPO A57 (2022) has an 8MP selfie shooter

The Redmi Note 11 sports a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. It gets a 13MP front-facing camera. The OPPO A57 (2022) flaunts dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. It houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Information Both the handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery

Both the Redmi Note 11 and OPPO A57 (2022) house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging via a Type-C port. For biometric authentication, both the handsets come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial unlock function via the front camera.

Internals Redmi Note 11 gets a Snapdragon 680 SoC

The Redmi Note 11 draws power from a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard memory. In comparison, the OPPO A57 (2022) is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The former boots Android 11 while the latter runs on Android 12.

Information How much do these smartphones cost?

The Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs. 12,999 for its base 4GB/64GB configuration, whereas the OPPO A57 (2022) is currently available only in a 4GB/64GB variant which bears a price tag of Rs. 13,999.

Conclusion Which one should you buy?

The Redmi Note 11 is a clear pick. It has a better AMOLED screen, a superior camera setup, and offers dependable performance as well. Yes, it lacks Android 12 support which the OPPO A57 (2022) has but that alone cannot be the basis for picking your next smartphone. And, the Redmi Note 11 is also cheaper.