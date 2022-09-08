Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T to be launched on September 16

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 08, 2022

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to arrive in three colorways

Realme has scheduled the launch of GT Neo 3T smartphone in the Indian market on September 16. The device is expected to bear a similar set of specifications as its global counterpart, which comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP main camera, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 80W fast-charging. In India, it is expected to start at around Rs. 39,000 for its base configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is gearing up to introduce another premium offering in India's fiercely competitive upper mid-range smartphone market.

As the segment is already saturated with capable devices, the kind of reception the GT Neo 3T gets will depend on how competitively it is priced here.

It will take on rivals such as the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus 10R 5G.

Design and display The handset sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

In the global markets, the Realme GT Neo 3T features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a racing flag-inspired design and triple cameras. The device boasts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It offers a 64MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Realme GT Neo 3T includes a 64MP (f/1.79) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it flaunts a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.

Internals The device gets 80W fast-charging

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 3T packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a Type-C port, and stereo speakers.

Information Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing

Realme will announce the pricing and availability details of the GT Neo 3 in India on September 16. The handset is expected to bear a starting price tag of around Rs. 39,000 for its base configuration.