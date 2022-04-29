Technology

Realme GT Neo 3, with 150W fast-charging, launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2022

The GT Neo 3 comes with 150W fast-charging technology (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmeIndia)

Realme has finally introduced the world's fastest charging smartphone, the GT Neo 3, in India. Alongside that, the brand has also revealed its latest tablet, Pad Mini. The former bears a price tag of Rs. 36,999 and the latter starts at Rs. 10,999. They will be up for grabs via Flipkart, realme.com, and authorized stores from May 4 and May 2 onward, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

The GT Neo 3 is the industry leader in bringing a revolution in fast charging technology. It has received the highest charging sub-score of 121 on DXOMARK.

The handset comes with Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Max for enhanced heat dissipation and has a dedicated Display Processor to boost the gaming performance.

To recall, the handset had made its debut in China.

Design and display The display has a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate

The Realme GT Neo 3 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a racing stripe design. The handset is offered in Nitro Blue, Sprint White, and Asphalt Black color options. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It offers 50MP primary camera

The GT Neo 3 sports triple rear cameras, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC powers the device

The GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It is offered in two battery options: the 4,500mAh battery model supports 150W fast-charging, while the variant with 5,000mAh battery provides 80W fast-charging.

Key features What are the highlights of Realme Pad Mini?

The Pad Mini comes with stereo dual speakers (Photo credit: Realme)

The Realme Pad Mini has an 8.7-inch HD+ (800x1340 pixels) LCD screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio and an 84.6% screen-to-body ratio. It gets an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper. The UNISOC T616-powered tablet has up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad and packs a 6,400mAh battery.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT Neo 3 and Pad Mini: Pricing and availability

The GT Neo 3 costs Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively, with 80W fast-charging. The 12GB/256GB variant which supports 150W fast-charging is priced at Rs. 42,999. The Pad Mini starts at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 for the Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants of 3GB/32GB model, respectively.