Realme GT 2's sale starts today in India via Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 28, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

Realme GT 2 packs a 50MP triple rear camera setup (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme's GT 2 smartphone will go on sale in India starting 12pm today. The handset will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme's e-store. It starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB/256GB top-tier model. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Soon after the launch of the GT 2 Pro, Realme introduced the watered-down version, the GT 2, in India.

The handset retains the unique paper-inspired back panel just like the Pro model and is the world's first TCO 9.0-certified phone, meaning it uses sustainability manufacturing practices.

It packs an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon chipset, and a long-lasting battery with 66W fast-charging.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Realme GT 2 sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear panel, it has a rectangular camera module. It comes in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It packs a 16MP front-facing camera

The Realme GT 2 offers triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals The device offers up to 12GB of RAM

The Realme GT 2 is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Here's how much Realme GT 2 will set you back

Realme GT 2 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme's e-store starting 12pm today for Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 38,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. It comes in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color variants. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions.