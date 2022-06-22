Technology

iQOO U5e debuts with dual cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 22, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

iQOO U5e is offered in Dark Black and Silver White shades (Photo credit: iQOO)

Chinese smartphone brand, iQOO has introduced its latest 5G offering, the U5e, in its home country. As for the key highlights, the device features an LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset carries a starting price of CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,300) for its base 4GB/128GB configuration.

Why does this story matter?

Vivo, through its sub-brand iQOO, continues to flood the entry-level 5G smartphone segment in China where it faces stiff competition from Samsung and Xiaomi.

The U5e is the latest and most affordable model in the U5 series and comes with a MediaTek processor.

The handset is a rebranded version of the Vivo Y33s 5G, which had debuted in China in March.

Design and display The device offers an LCD screen

The iQOO U5e bears a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a power-button integrated fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a blacked-out, rectangular camera island. The handset boasts a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.25mm in thickness and tips the scales at 193g.

Information It offers a 13MP main camera

On the rear, the iQOO U5e houses dual cameras that include a 13MP (f/2.2) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. The device features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the device

The iQOO U5e is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO U5e: Pricing and availability

The iQOO U5e bears a price-tag of CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,300) for its 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB variant of the device costs CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,500). It is up for grabs from Vivo China's official website.