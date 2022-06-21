Technology

Dell G15 gaming laptop with AMD CPUs launched: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 21, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Dell G15 AMD Edition has stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support (Photo credit: Dell)

Dell has introduced the AMD Edition of its G15 gaming laptop in India. The device is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Talking about its pricing, the laptop will soon be available for purchase starting at Rs. 83,990 via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, as well as multi-brand outlets in the country.

Dell is aiming to outperform brands like Lenovo and ASUS in the gaming laptop segment.

Following the release of the G15 gaming laptop's Intel version, the company has now introduced the device with AMD CPUs to attract AMD hardware fans.

It features an Alienware-inspired thermal design for optimal cooling and comes with an "Alienware Command Center" to link several system settings with gaming libraries.

Design and display The laptop supports up to 165Hz refresh rate

Dell G15 AMD Edition has a gaming-inspired design with a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a top-centered HD webcam. It has four strategically-placed vents to keep the temperature optimal. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 250-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey colors.

Intenals The device gets up to 16GB of RAM

Dell G15 AMD Edition packs up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, along with up to 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The device runs on Windows 11 OS. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. For I/O, it includes three Type-A ports, one Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information Dell G15 AMD Edition: Pricing and availability

Dell G15 AMD Edition starts at Rs. 83,990 for the base model and goes up to Rs. 1,27,990 for the top-of-the-line model. It will be up for grabs via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive stores, and multi-brand outlets in the coming days.