Sony PlayStation 5 back in stock: How to pre-order

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 21, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Sony PS5 supports 8K gaming at up to 120fps (Photo credit: Sony)

Japanese electronic giant Sony has restocked the inventory of PlayStation 5 in India today. Pre-booking for the gaming console began at 12pm. Only the standard edition is up for grabs this time. Buyers who pre-order today will get a discount of Rs. 500 on the PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 bundle. It can be pre-booked via ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart and Croma, among other outlets.

Sonny had launched the PS5 in India in January 2021. Since then, this is the 17th restock of the gaming console.

The company has constantly struggled to keep up with the demand for PS5 due to pandemic-related restrictions and global chip shortages.

The stock is again limited this year, as Sony tries to bridge the demand-supply gap with more PS4 consoles.

Specifications PS5 standard edition has a Blu-ray disc driver

The Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital are powered by an octa-core processor based on Zen 2 architecture paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. They pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage, with support for storage expansion via PS5 SSDs. The former has a Blu-ray disc drive while the latter has none.

Pre-book Delivery of the console will begin on June 30

The Sony PS5 can be pre-ordered via ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Games the Shop. Only the standard edition is available for pre-order. Stocks are expected to be limited, so it is advised that you get your PS5 as soon as possible. The gaming console will be delivered from the nearest Sony Center from June 30 onward.

Information Sony PS5: Pricing

The Sony PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,990, while the standard edition costs Rs. 49,990. The PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 bundle carries a price-tag of Rs. 54,990. With the pre-booking offer, it will be available for Rs. 54,490.