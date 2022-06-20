Technology

Realme C30 launched in India at Rs. 7,500: Check specifications

Realme C30 launched in India at Rs. 7,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

The Realme C30 runs on Android 11 Go Edition (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the C30, in India. As for the key highlights, the handset has an LCD display, a single rear and front camera, a Unisoc T612 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It starts at Rs. 7,499 and will go on sale from June 27 onward. Buyers can grab it in Lake Blue and Bamboo Green shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

After establishing itself in the mid-range market, Realme is shifting its focus on the more affordable, entry-level segment in India, which is largely dominated by Redmi.

The brand's all-new C30 smartphone comes with run-of-mill features but brings in a refreshed rear design with unique vertical stripes.

With its competitive pricing, it aims to attract first-time smartphone buyers in the country.

Design and display The handset offers an HD+ LCD panel

Realme C30 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it gets a stripe design and a single camera module housed on the top-left corner. There is no fingerprint scanner available. The phone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Lake Blue and Bamboo Green shades.

Information It has an 8MP rear camera

Realme C30 has a single 8MP rear camera. On the front, there is a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset draws power from a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C30 is backed by a Unisoc T612 SoC, which is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device boots Android 11 Go Edition with Realme UI on top. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz only), Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme C30: Pricing and availability

Realme C30 is priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,299 for its 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB configurations. It will retail via Flipkart and the company's e-store starting June 27 from 12pm onward.