Realme C30 to launch on June 20: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 16, 2022, 02:46 pm 2 min read

Realme C30 will measure 8.5mm in thickness and weigh 182g (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has announced that its latest budget smartphone, C30, will debut in India on June 20 at 12:30pm. Going by the teaser image, the handset will bear a refreshed design with vertical stripes on the rear panel. It will be offered in Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black colors. The device will pack in a UNISOC T612 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme C30 has been in news since April. The smartphone has leaked several times before, revealing its design as well as some specifications.

Now, the brand has disclosed the launch time of the handset. In India, this latest C-series device will aim to take on budget offerings from rivals such as Redmi, Micromax, and Infinix.

Design and display The handset will offer an LCD screen

Realme C30 will feature a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will sport a stripe design and a single camera module housed on the top-left corner along with an LED flash. As per the previous leaks, the phone could bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It will have a single rear camera

Realme C30 may feature a 13MP rear camera. On the front, the handset is tipped to pack a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals A UNISOC T612 chipset will power the device

Realme C30 will be powered by a UNISOC T612 SoC, which may be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone may boot Android 11 Go Edition. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support 10W charging. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C or micro-USB port.

Information Realme C30: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the pricing and availability details of the C30 smartphone in India on June 20. The launch event will be live streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel from 12:30pm onward. It is expected to start at around Rs. 8,000.