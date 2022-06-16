Technology

iOS 16: Interesting features you may not have noticed yet

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 16, 2022, 01:51 pm 2 min read

iOS 16's beta version is available for those interested in checking out the features (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, the iOS 16, is set to arrive this fall. It was announced at the recently held Worldwide Developer Conference with several new highlights. It is, however, possible that we may have missed out on some of the features. We can't be blamed because there were quite a few. Let's take a look at some of those interesting features.

Face ID You can finally use Face ID in landscape mode

Apple had introduced Face ID in 2017 and since then, it has only worked in portrait mode. With iOS 16, the company aims to change this. You will be able to unlock your iPhone in landscape mode as well. Similarly, you'll be able to use Face ID in landscape mode to make payments, autofill passwords, and more.

Mark unread With iOS 16, you can mark messages as unread

At times, we all want to read messages without letting the sender know that we read them. With iOS 16, you'll be able to mark messages as unread after reading them. iOS 16 doesn't just help you to be sly but it will also declutter. Duplicate contacts and photos will be detected and arranged together for you to take the necessary action.

More features iOS 16 enables sharing of Wi-Fi password

In iOS 16, you'll be able to share Wi-Fi passwords. Click on the "i" next to a network > authenticate > tap on the password field to reveal it. After that, you can share it. iOS 16 comes with smarter 'Smart Folders' as well. The update gives you more options to create a Smart Folder, including tags, date created and date edited, among others.

Memories You can disable Apple Photos memories feature in iOS 16

We all are aware of those random photo collections Apple Photos shows us as memories. iOS 16 gives you the control to disable memories altogether. With iOS 16, you will be able to lock both Hidden and Recently Deleted albums. Also, iOS 16 makes navigating reminders easy by making it possible for you to pin the most used ones to the top.

Translate You can translate text using the camera

iOS 16 takes translating texts seriously. Apart from the existing ways, you will also be able to translate text using stock camera app. The last feature on our list is a key one. While third-party apps have supported haptic feedback for keyboard, Apple didn't bring the feature until now. With iOS 16, you can turn on haptic feedback for a more tactile typing experience.