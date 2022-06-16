Technology

Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S22 FE may get canceled: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 16, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

Samsung may cancel the Galaxy S22 FE, according to SamMobile. The brand could also discontinue the FE series, which means there would be no Fan Edition models in the future. The brand had previously claimed that it would continue to launch new FE models in the coming years. Perhaps, it seems like the FE portfolio didn't prove as effective as Samsung would have expected.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE back in September 2020. It was a big success in India as well as other markets.

Due to the pandemic and chip shortage, the S21 FE got delayed and was introduced in January this year.

Now, the S22 FE was expected to arrive around August-September but plans have seemingly changed at Samsung.

Design and display The handset could boast a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Samsung is yet to confirm the latest rumors around Galaxy S22 FE. However, if at all it gets announced, here is what to expect. The handset will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, plastic back panel, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68-rated construction. The device will likely offer a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It is said to have a 50MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 FE is likely to bear a triple camera arrangement on the back, headlined by a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto, lens. On the front, it may offer a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC may power the device

The Galaxy S22 FE is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and is likely to draw power from a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 FE: Pricing and availability

From what we are hearing right now, Samsung may not bring the Galaxy S22 FE to the markets. But since nothing has been communicated officially from the company, we shouldn't lose hope. If S22 FE debuts, expected it to start around Rs. 55,000. (Source: SamMobile)