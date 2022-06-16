Technology

Meet Ana, a 'hyper-realistic' virtual human by PUBG's parent company

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 16, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

Ana is being built with "hyperrealism, rigging, and deep learning" (Photo credit: Krafton)

Krafton is known for the popular game PUBG, but that might change soon. A playful and realistic Gen Z virtual woman named 'Ana' may soon become the Korean company's poster child. The firm teased the world with a couple of playful shots of Ana. Krafton believes that Ana will help it build its Web3 ecosystem. She will be an influencer, singer, and much more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Krafton has been dabbling in the metaverse for a while now. The company had previously shown interest in NFTs and blockchain.

Its upcoming virtual human, Ana, seems to be the next step in that direction. With Ana, the company aims to create something/someone whose influence is multidimensional.

Who knows, we might even see Ana receiving a Grammy for one of her songs.

Virtual human Who is Ana?

Ana will be a "virtual human" built using Unreal Engine. Krafton hopes that Ana will help in its endeavor to create a Web3 ecosystem. A pink-haired and playful Ana is being built with "hyperrealism, rigging, and deep learning." She is expected to "attract the interest and popularity of Gen Z around the world." Ana will have a "unique story arc," said the company.

Career Ana will release an original music track

According to Krafton, "Ana will release an original music track and expand her scope of activity as an influencer into various areas across entertainment and esports." The company will focus on Ana's technology side to make sure that she doesn't meet with an early demise. It is working on an AI voice that will let Ana act and sing like a human.

Information Ana will be different from virtual influencers before her: Krafton

Ana is not the first and won't be the last virtual influencer. Digital characters have made their presence felt before through games and music videos. Krafton promises that Ana will be different from all of them due to the element of realism.