New leak reveals OnePlus 10T's camera specifications, design, and price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 16, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T will lack Hasselblad branding on the rear side (Photo credit: Twitter/@heyitsyogesh)

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new premium smartphone, which could be launched as the OnePlus 10T. In the latest development, MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, has revealed complete details of the device. The handset will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC but will lack the iconic alert slider as well as the Hasselblad branding on the rear camera island.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus may introduce its new flagship smartphone in the next few months. According to the rumor mill, the phone "CPH2413" has been codenamed "Project Ovaltine."

It is being referred to as OnePlus 10T but some rumors suggest that it may arrive as OnePlus 10. The new handset should fall between the 10 Pro and 10R.

Design and display The handset will arrive without the iconic alert slider

The OnePlus 10T will bear a 10 Pro-like design with a punch-hole notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera island but without the "Hasselblad" branding. Furthermore, it will also lack the alert slider. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It will bear a 50MP primary camera

The OnePlus 10T will house triple cameras on the rear, headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it will feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the device

The OnePlus 10T will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Earlier the device was tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Under the hood, the handset will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS and house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging.

Information OnePlus 10T: Pricing and availability

In India, the OnePlus 10T is expected to start at around Rs. 50,000. Its official pricing and availability details will be disclosed at the time of its launch, which may happen in the coming months. It will arrive in White and Black shades. (Source: MySmartPrice)